Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($0.96). 1,202,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 504,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.96).

Kin and Carta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

