Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $113.78 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 144,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 374,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

