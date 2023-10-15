Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 74.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

