Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

