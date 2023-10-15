LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of LCI Industries worth $73,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 436.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.51%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.