Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $177.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

LEA stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Lear has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

