Leisure Capital Management Sells 584 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

