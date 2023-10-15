Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.