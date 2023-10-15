Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires 477 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $148.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.72 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.