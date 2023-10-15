LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Up 1.6%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 84,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
LifeWorks Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.
About LifeWorks
LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.
