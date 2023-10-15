Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $445.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.65.

Get Linde alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $377.89 on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of $274.97 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.