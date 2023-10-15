Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $377.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

