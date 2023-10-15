Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

