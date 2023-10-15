Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $151.37 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.