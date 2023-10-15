Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.