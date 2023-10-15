Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,458 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.