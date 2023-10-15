Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,458 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

