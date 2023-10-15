Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,210. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $55.64 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

