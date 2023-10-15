Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $34.37 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

