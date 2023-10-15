Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

