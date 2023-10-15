Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $123.29 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $121.88 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

