Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

