Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 336 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $359.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $369.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.