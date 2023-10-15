Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 526 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

