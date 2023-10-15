Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 677 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

AFG stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

