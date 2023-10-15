Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 582.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 463,862 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 899.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.31%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

