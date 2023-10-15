Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after purchasing an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 97.5% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $203,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Genpact by 126.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Down 0.0 %

G opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

