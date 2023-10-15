Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

