Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 219.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

