Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.54 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

