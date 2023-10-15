Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.5 %

NWSA stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.