Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $251,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 365,534 shares in the company, valued at $78,677,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $134,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 365,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,677,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,007 over the last three months. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.05. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $136.22 and a 52-week high of $228.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

