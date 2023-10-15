Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

