Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

