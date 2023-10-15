Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

