Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 466,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,919 shares of company stock worth $6,052,717 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.