Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock worth $20,665,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CRWD opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $190.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

