Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $159.43 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $163.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

