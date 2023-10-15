Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 1.6 %

HWKN opened at $58.50 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWKN

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.