Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

