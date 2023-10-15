Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

