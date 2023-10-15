Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.72 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

