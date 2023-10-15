Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

