Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

