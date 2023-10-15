Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Shares of 1,740 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 336,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 20,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 99,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

