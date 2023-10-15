Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $16.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

