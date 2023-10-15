Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.12 ($13.81) and last traded at €13.12 ($13.81). 2,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.62 ($14.34).

Manz Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.

