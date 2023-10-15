Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $703,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

VAC opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

