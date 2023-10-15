Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU) Critical Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $63.40 million 0.16 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.29 $1.29 billion $0.13 8.15

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lufax 3 4 4 0 2.09

Lufax has a consensus price target of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 62.61%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -106.86% -93.63% -50.89% Lufax 4.69% 2.20% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lufax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

