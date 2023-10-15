Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MCVEF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Germany, Romania, India, Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

