Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINO opened at $20.90 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.