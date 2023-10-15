Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.